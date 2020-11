கந்தசஷ்டி: தமிழ் கடவுள் முருகன் ஆலயங்களில் இன்று சூரசம்ஹாரம் கோலாகலம் -ஆன்லைனில் பக்தர்கள் தரிசனம்

English summary

On the eve of Kanda Sashti Thirunal, the Soorasamaharam festival is celebrated today in the arupadai veedu of Lord Murugan including Thiruchendur and in the temples of Lord Murugan all over the world. The Surasamaharam, which is held annually among lakhs of devotees in Thiruchendur, is simply taking place this year without the participation of devotees.