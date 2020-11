குல தெய்வத்தின் மகிமையை உணர்த்திய மூக்குத்தி அம்மன் நயன்தாரா

English summary

Mookkutti Amman has been released to symbolize the glory of the Kula Deivam. The Kuladeivam of the clan is the deity who protects our clan. No good things will happen to those who have forgotten the Kula deivam that was handed down and worshiped by our ancestors from generation to generation. Obstacles and delays will occur. The thing we thought would come true if the money is over by heartily praying to the deity.