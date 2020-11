தீபாவளி: மகனாக இருந்தாலும் நரகாசூரனை கொன்ற சத்யபாமா - நரக சதுர்த்தசி புராண கதை

English summary

We celebrate Deepavali on the day of Narakasuran Samharam. Deepavali is also known as Naraka Chaturdasi as it is the day on which the hell is slaughtered. Brahma gave the gift to Narakasuran to pray to Brahma that he would have time to die by his mother. Legend has it that Krishna killed the arrogant Narakasura by Satyabhama.