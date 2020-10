கல்வி, தொழில் வியாபாரம் செழிக்கச் செய்யும் சரஸ்வதி பூஜை ஆயுதபூஜை வழிபாடு - பூஜைக்கு நல்ல நேரம்

English summary

Navarathiri 2020: Auspicious time for ayudha pooja and saraswathi pooja. Ayudha Puja takes place on the ninth day of the auspicious Navratri festival. It is a ritual or festival which is performed to worship the tools which are associated with one’s livelihood. As per the Hindu mythology, it is believed that by observing the Ayudha Puja, the devotees ritually purify the tools with the divine blessings of the deity.