சட்டசபைத் தேர்தலில் ஜெயித்து முதல்வராகும் யோகம் யாருக்கு கிடைக்கும் தெரியுமா

English summary

Astrology yogam for Raja yogam horoscope The desire to be the first to be a minister will be present in all politicians. Many politicians are dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister at this time when the Tamil Nadu Assembly is about to take place. Many have already begun to rehearse in front of the mirror as they take office. Politicians can only sit in the Chief Minister's chair if there are planetary systems that can give government and yoga in the birth horoscope.