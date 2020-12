ரஜினி கட்சி... அரசியல் வருகையை அறிவித்து விட்டார் - கிரகங்கள் சாதகமா? ஜாதகம் சொல்வதென்ன

English summary

Astrologers predict that Rajinikanth will be the most talked about horoscope in Tamil Nadu and national politics and that this will be the time to take him to a higher level according to the horoscope. If Rajinikanth tweets that is the trend for the day. This is the answer to the long-awaited question of his fans. Rajinikanth announces political arrival Let's see how the planetary conditions are now in his horoscope.