திருநள்ளாறில் டிசம்பர் 27ல் சனிப்பெயர்ச்சி - எந்த ராசிக்காரர்களுக்கு ராஜயோகம் தேடி வரும்

The Sani Peyarchi scheduled to be held on December 27 at the Saneeswaran Temple in Thirunallar. According to the verse, Lord Sani bhagavan will move from Dhanusu to Maharam on December 27 at 5.22 am. Let’s see how the benefits will be for the 12 zodiac signs from Mesham to Meenam ahead of Saturn’s displacement.