காந்தி ஜெயந்தியும் குடி மகன்களும்... - குடிப்பழக்கம் நீங்க யாரை வணங்கவேண்டும் தெரியுமா?

News

lekaha

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday in India celebrated on 2nd October. This day is celebrated in the honor of the birthday of the Father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi or Bapuji. Internationally this day is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence as Gandhiji was the preacher of non-violence. He is a symbol of peace and truth.