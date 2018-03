ஆன்மீகத்தில் உச்சத்தை தரும் திருமயிலை கபாலீஸ்வரர் கொடியேற்றம்!

News

lekhaka-ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Dwajarohanam. Dwajarohanam is a flag-hoisting festival that is held on the first day by hoisting a flag dhwajapatam) with a picture of on the top of the Dwajasthambam of the Temple. Today Thirumayilai Kapaleeswarar temple dwajarohanam is performed towards the Panguni peruvizha festivel.