பத்மநாபா ஏகாதசி விரதம்: தண்ணீர் பற்றாக்குறை மற்றும் வெள்ள சேதத்தில் இருந்து காக்கும் விஷ்னு வழிபாடு!

English summary

Papankusha Ekadashi is a Hindu fasting day that falls on the ‘Ekadashi’ (11th day) of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) during the lunar month of ‘Ashwin’ in the Hindu calendar. For this reason this ekadashi is also referred as ‘Ashwina-Shukla Ekadashi’. In the Gregorian calendar, it is observed between the months of September-October. The Papankusha Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Padmanabha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day devotees worship Lord Padmanabha with total dedication and zeal. By keeping the Papankusha Ekadashi vrat, the observer will be bestowed with the blessings of Lord Padmanabha and will enjoy all the luxuries of this world.