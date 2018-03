உங்கள் குழந்தைக்கு சொட்டு மருந்து போட்டுவிட்டீர்களா? போலியோ பற்றி ஜோதிடம் கூறும் ரகசியங்கள!

News

World Polio Day is observed on October 24. This observance was established by nongovernmental organization Rotary International in order to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, the developer of a vaccine against polio. Poliomyelitis was known since the ancient times, but the first clinical description of the disease was provided only by English physician Michael Underwood in 1789. The virus stroke the developed countries at the end of the 19th century, at the beginning of the 20th century it appeared in the USA and Europe. The disease reached its peak during the 1950s, when it started to shift from infants to children aged from five to nine.