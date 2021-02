பாஜகவின் தலைவிதி பஞ்சாபில் மட்டுமல்ல மத்தியிலும் முடிவுக்கு வரும் - அம்ரீந்தர் சிங் எச்சரிக்கை

People of all age groups are protesting across India against these anti-farmer laws. This evening I joined some citizens at Matka Chowk in Punjab's capital Chandigarh. Again appeal to the Centre to not take this protest lightly and to repeal these laws. pic.twitter.com/d92v9G6gX4

The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has been backing the farmers with almost daily statements against the Centre over the issue. Earlier this month, referring to the local elections, he had said that the BJP's fate was sealed, not just in Punjab but also at the Centre, where its "despotic rule is all set to end.