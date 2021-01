பயமிருந்தால் வரவேண்டாம் தியேட்டர்களுக்கு வரச்சொல்லி யாரையும் கட்டாயப்படுத்தவில்லை - குஷ்பு ட்வீட்

Those who have different opinions on 100% capacity functioning of cinema theaters, only one message for you. Pls don't go if you are worried. Your fear is understandable and nobody forces you to come. Take care. 😊🙏🙏

Those who worry about safety, pls be informed except for few cases sporadically,no cinema set has been a super spreader. We take extreme precautionary measures n theaters will follow the same rules. Safety of theatergoers is our prime responsibility n we will adhre to that.🙏👍

A huge thanks to our H’ble CM @CMOTamilNadu Avl and H’ble minister @Kadamburrajuofl Avl for allowing 100% capacity in theatres. Film industry will flourish leaps n bounds and come back to give best entertainment, being one of the largest economic generating field. Nandri 🙏🏻🙏🏻

