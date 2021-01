பிக்பாஸ் வின்னர் ஆரி அர்ஜுனன் வெற்றியை சொந்த அண்ணன் ஜெயித்தது போல கொண்டாடும் நெட்டிசன்ஸ்

The two sisters of #AariArjunan only Happy for this results Two are genuine #BiggBossTamil4 #Anitha #Sanam pic.twitter.com/3p2vQB2i2y

English summary

Aari Arujunan has been declared as the winner of the fourth season of Big Boss Tamil. Even after the end of this reality show which lasted for 106days, fans are still celebrating Ari's victory like his own brother's victory.