தேமுதிக தலைமையில் 3வது அணி அமைய வாய்ப்பு - கொளுத்தி போட்ட விஜயபிரபாகரன்

English summary

Vijaya Prabhakaran, the son of DMDK leader Vijayakanth son, has said that if DMDK thinks, he can form a third team. He also said that there is a possibility of forming a third team in the assembly elections. Demuthika has no fear of standing alone. We are standing alone and facing the election. Strategies will change. Vijaya Prabhakaran has said that we will act according to the strength of the party.