பாரத் பந்த்- Live Updates:டெல்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜ்ரிவால் வீட்டுக் காவலில் வைக்கப்பட்டதாக புகார்
டெல்லி: டெல்லியில் போராடும் விவசாயிகளை சந்தித்துவிட்டு திரும்பியதால் டெல்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜ்ரிவால் போலீசாரால் வீட்டுக் காவலில் வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாக ஆம் ஆத்மி கட்சி புகார் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
மத்திய அரசின் 3 விவசாய சட்டங்களை திரும்பப் பெறக் கோரி டெல்லியில் கடும் குளிர், பனியில் விவசாயிகள் போராடி வருகின்றனர். இந்த போராட்டத்தின் ஒரு கட்டமாக நாடு தழுவிய முழு அடைப்பு போராட்டத்துக்கு விவசாயிகள் சங்க போராட்டக் குழு அழைப்பு விடுத்தது.
இந்த பாரத் பந்த் போராட்டத்துக்கு 11 மாநில அரசுகள் ஆதரவு தெரிவித்துள்ளன. நாடு தழுவிய அளவில் அனைத்து எதிர்க்கட்சிகளும் இந்த முழு அடைப்பு போராட்டத்தில் பங்கேற்கின்றன.
உழவே தலை என்கிறது வள்ளுவம். ஆனால் இங்கு தலையே நிலை குலைகிறது!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 8, 2020
உயிர் கொடுக்கும் உழவரின் உயிரையே விலை பேசும் மூன்று வேளாண் சட்டங்கள்!
உழவு என்பது தொழில் மட்டுமல்ல. நம் அனைவரின் உரிமை!#StandWithFarmers என நடைபெறும் #BharatBandh வெல்லட்டும்! மூன்று சட்டங்களும் நொறுங்கட்டும்! https://t.co/0g02ymh6yr
ரத்தம் உறையும் குளிரிலும்— வைரமுத்து (@Vairamuthu) December 8, 2020
சித்தம் உறையாத
விவசாயிகளின் போராட்டத்தைக்
கண்டங்கள் கவனித்துக் கொண்டிருக்கின்றன;
அதை நீளவிடக்கூடாது.
இன்று அடைக்கப்பட்ட நாட்டின் கதவுகள் திறக்கும்போதே மத்திய அரசும்
மனம் திறக்க வேண்டுமென்று
மக்கள் விரும்புகிறார்கள்.
Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday, tweets Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). pic.twitter.com/VvMEUQaigx— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Jharkhand: Protestors raise slogans and go on a march in Ranchi on account of #BharatBandh, against the new farm laws. pic.twitter.com/Xk1E8muLYq— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties and Students' Federation of India (SFI) protest at NH 16 in Visakhapatnam, in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions. pic.twitter.com/NNF4vcaQCE— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers burn a tyre at Ganj Chowk in Darbhanga, in protest against Central Government, and show their support to #BharatBandh called by farmer unions. pic.twitter.com/kea7UwpQlN— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Karnataka: Congress leaders protest in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions, raise slogans against the Centre & show black flags, in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others present. pic.twitter.com/YptI0ENQlg
Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties stage a protest in Vijayawada, in support of today's #BharatBandh called by farmer unions, against Central Government's #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/PsbrFNxlaL— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Odisha: Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions stop trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/C63X69FSlE
Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police & detained.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/syREnd7Iez
Telangana: Road Transport Corporation workers in Kamareddy extend their support to #BharatBandh by farmer unions.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
A bus driver says, "CM raised his voice against Farm laws. Going with him, we the workers of RTC are protesting here. Farmers should not be subjected to injustice." pic.twitter.com/b7agzw9prA
