YouTube
  • search
டிரெண்டிங் கோவிட் 19 தடுப்பு மருந்து ரஜினிகாந்த் புரேவி புயல் சபரிமலை குருப்பெயர்ச்சி
பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ் 4
டெல்லி அப்டேட்டுகளுக்கு
நோட்டிபிகேஷனை அனுமதி  
Just In
Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    பாரத் பந்த்- Live Updates:டெல்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜ்ரிவால் வீட்டுக் காவலில் வைக்கப்பட்டதாக புகார்

    By
    |

    டெல்லி: டெல்லியில் போராடும் விவசாயிகளை சந்தித்துவிட்டு திரும்பியதால் டெல்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜ்ரிவால் போலீசாரால் வீட்டுக் காவலில் வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாக ஆம் ஆத்மி கட்சி புகார் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

    மத்திய அரசின் 3 விவசாய சட்டங்களை திரும்பப் பெறக் கோரி டெல்லியில் கடும் குளிர், பனியில் விவசாயிகள் போராடி வருகின்றனர். இந்த போராட்டத்தின் ஒரு கட்டமாக நாடு தழுவிய முழு அடைப்பு போராட்டத்துக்கு விவசாயிகள் சங்க போராட்டக் குழு அழைப்பு விடுத்தது.

    இந்த பாரத் பந்த் போராட்டத்துக்கு 11 மாநில அரசுகள் ஆதரவு தெரிவித்துள்ளன. நாடு தழுவிய அளவில் அனைத்து எதிர்க்கட்சிகளும் இந்த முழு அடைப்பு போராட்டத்தில் பங்கேற்கின்றன.

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:48 AM, 8 Dec
    #StandWithFarmers என நடைபெறும் #BharatBandh வெல்லட்டும்! மூன்று சட்டங்களும் நொறுங்கட்டும்- மு.க.ஸ்டாலின்
    11:42 AM, 8 Dec
    ரத்தம் உறையும் குளிரிலும் சித்தம் உறையாத விவசாயிகளின் போராட்டம்- கவிஞர் வைரமுத்து
    11:39 AM, 8 Dec
    கோவையில் அனைத்து கடைகள் , காய்கறி சந்தை, மீன் மார்க்கெட் வழக்கம் போல் செயல்பட்டு வருகிறது.
    11:25 AM, 8 Dec
    Bharat Bandh-ற்கு 11 மாநில அரசுகள் முழு ஆதரவு
    11:24 AM, 8 Dec
    அகில இந்திய விவசாயிகள் போராட்ட ஒருங்கிணைப்பு குழு சார்பில் சென்னை சாஸ்திரி பவன் எதிரில் ஆர்ப்பாட்டம்
    10:38 AM, 8 Dec
    டெல்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜ்ரிவால் வீட்டுக் காவலில் வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாக ஆம் ஆத்மி குற்றச்சாட்டு
    10:37 AM, 8 Dec
    திண்டுக்கல் மாவட்டம் எரியோட்டில் திமுக கூட்டணி கட்சியினர் போராட்டம்
    10:35 AM, 8 Dec
    ஜார்க்கண்ட் மாநிலம் ராஞ்சியில் இடதுசாரிகள் போராட்டம்
    10:34 AM, 8 Dec
    திருச்சியில் விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக போராட்டம்- 500க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் கைது
    10:33 AM, 8 Dec
    ஆந்திராவில் என்.ஹெச். 16-ல் இடதுசாரிகள், மாணவர் அமைப்பினர் போராட்டம்
    10:32 AM, 8 Dec
    விழுப்புரம் அருகே செஞ்சியில் கோலம் போட்டு விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக பெண்கள் போராட்டம்
    10:32 AM, 8 Dec
    சென்னை, திருச்சி உள்ளிட்ட நகரங்களில் திமுக தலைமையில் எதிர்க்கட்சியினர் சாலை மறியல் போராட்டம்
    10:29 AM, 8 Dec
    தஞ்சை மாவட்டத்தில் 45,000 கடைகள் அடைக்கப்பட்டன
    10:29 AM, 8 Dec
    போராடும் விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக அன்னா ஹசாரே ஒருநாள் உண்ணாவிரதப் போராட்டம்
    10:27 AM, 8 Dec
    மத்திய அரசின் விவசாய சட்டங்களை வாபஸ் பெற கோரி புதுவை சட்டசபையில் விரைவில் தீர்மானம்- முதல்வர் நாராயணசாமி
    10:27 AM, 8 Dec
    திருச்சியில் இடதுசாரிகள் விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக போராட்டம்
    10:25 AM, 8 Dec
    புதுவையில் அனைத்து கட்சி தலைவர்கள் சாலை மறியல் போராட்டம்
    10:23 AM, 8 Dec
    புதுச்சேரியில் விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவான போராட்டத்தில் முதல்வர் நாராயணசாமி பங்கேற்பு
    10:08 AM, 8 Dec
    திருச்சியில் வழக்கம்போல பேருந்துகள் இயக்கம்- கடைகள் திறக்கப்பட்டன
    10:04 AM, 8 Dec
    பீகாரில் ஆர்ஜேடி தொண்டர்கள் சாலைகளில் டயர்களை எரித்து மறியல் போராட்டம்
    10:02 AM, 8 Dec
    கர்நாடகாவில் காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர்கள் கறுப்பு கொடியுடன் போராட்டம்- சித்தராமையா, ஹரிபிரசாத். ராமலிங்க ரெட்டி உள்ளிட்டோர் பங்கேற்பு
    9:55 AM, 8 Dec
    ஆந்திராவின் விஜயவாடாவில் இடதுசாரிகள் ரயில் மறியல் போராட்டம்
    9:49 AM, 8 Dec
    தஞ்சாவூரில் காவிரி உரிமை மீட்பு குழுவினர் டெல்லி விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக போராட்டம்
    9:47 AM, 8 Dec
    ஒடிஷாவின் புவனேஷ்வரில் இடதுசாரிகள், தொழிற்சங்கத்தினர் ரயில் மறியல் போராட்டம்
    9:45 AM, 8 Dec
    மகாராஷ்டிராவில் விவசாயிகள் ரயில் மறியல்- ஆயிரக்கணக்கானோர் கைது
    9:44 AM, 8 Dec
    தெலுங்கானாவில் போக்குவரத்து தொழிலாளர்கள் பாரத் பந்த்-க்கு ஆதரவாக போராட்டம்
    9:43 AM, 8 Dec
    கொல்கத்தாவில் இடதுசாரிகள் ரயில் மறியல் போராட்டம்
    9:42 AM, 8 Dec
    குஜராத்தில் நெடுஞ்சாலைகளில் மறியல்- டயர்களை எரித்து போராட்டம்
    9:31 AM, 8 Dec
    தமிழகத்தில் பெரும்பாலான மாவட்டங்களில் கடைகள் மூடல். விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக சிவகங்கையில் இஸ்லாமிய சிறுவர்- சிறுமியர் போராட்டம்.
    9:22 AM, 8 Dec
    சத்தியமங்கலத்தில் 1,000-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட கடைகள் அடைப்பு
    READ MORE

    Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: All Oppn Partices back to shut down

    பொருத்தமான வரன் தேடுகிறீர்களா? தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனியில் - பதிவு இலவசம்!

    மேலும் டெல்லி செய்திகள்

     
     
     
    Read more about:

    farmers protest bharat bandh tamilnadu delhi விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம் விவசாய சட்டங்கள் பாரத் பந்த் டெல்லி தமிழ்நாடு தமிழகம்

    English summary
    Here is Today Bharat Bandh's Live Updates.
    உடனடி நியூஸ் அப்டேட்டுகள்
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X