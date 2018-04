பிஎன்பி வங்கி முறைகேடு.. ரிசர்வ் வங்கியின் முன்னாள் துணை ஆளுநரிடம் சிபிஐ விசாரணை

India

oi-Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

CBI received two complaints from Punjab National bank against billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and a jewellery company regarding fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 12,700 crore. Nirav Modi has left India. Rs 5,100 crore seized from Nirav Modi assets.CBI investigates Former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank on Nirav Modi's scam