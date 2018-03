உ.பி இடைத்தேர்தலில் தில்லுமுல்லு.. நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் எதிர்கட்சிகள் அமளி

India

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Bypoll for two Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats held in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former mayor of Varanasi, Kaushlendra Singh Patel as its candidate from Phulpur while Upendra Shukla would contest from Gorakhpur. Counting started for bypoll in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in UP.Now, Congress and opposition is creating ruckus in Loksabha saying, attempt to rig the Gorakpur results are on by centre