மாட்டுத் தீவன ஊழல் வழக்கு தீர்ப்பு : பீகார் மாஜி முதல்வர்கள் லாலு, ஜெகன்நாத் மிஸ்ரா தலைகள் தப்புமா?

India

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The fodder scam has been at the centre of Bihar politics ever since it surfaced in 1996, ruining the political career of two stalwarts and former chief ministers — Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra.Hearing of case number RC-64A/96 completed in the CBI court of Shivpal Singh. Judgment will be pronounced on Saturday