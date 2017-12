பெண் போலீஸை அறைந்த காங். பெண் எம்எல்ஏ.. பதிலுக்கு செவிலில் திருப்பி விட்ட "இளம் சிங்கம்"

India

Lakshmi Priya

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss

Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh MLA Asha Kumari, slapping a woman constable. As soon as the cop slapped back the MLA.This video goes viral in social medias.