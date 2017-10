கர்நாடக சட்டசபைக்கு தேர்தல் எப்போது தெரியுமா?

India

The Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 are likely to be held in the first week of May. The Election Commission of India has written to the Chief Secretary of the state seeking to know if polls could be held on May 2. Although there is no official word on the poll date, the ECI would like to conduct polls in the state in the first week of May. It is now for the Chief Secretary to respond to the ECI regarding the date. In 2013, elections were held in Karnataka on May 5. The polls like the last time would be held in a single phase in 2018 as well. The term of the existing government comes to an end in May.