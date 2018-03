நிதின் கட்கரிக்கு எதிரான புகார் தவறானது.. வருத்தம் தெரிவித்தார் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால்

India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expressing regret over certain statements he made against the BJP leader, who had filed a defamation suit against him. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal and Gadkari also submitted a joint application today before the court seeking withdrawal of the defamation case filed against the AAP leader.