சத்தீஸ்கரில் மாவோயிஸ்டுகள் தாக்குதல்- ஒரு சி.ஆர்.பி.எப். வீரர் வீரமரணம்- 10 பேர் படுகாயம்

We salute the valour & steadfast devotion to duty of Shri Nitin Purushottam Bhalerao, Assistant Commandant of #206Bn @CoBRASECTORHQ who made the supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting the Maoists in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. We stand with the family of our Braveheart. pic.twitter.com/kOlKdsdalK