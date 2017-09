பிரதமர் மோடி முன்பு பாடல்கள் பாடிய பாரத ரத்னா எம் எஸ். சுப்புலட்சுமியின் கொள்ளுப்பேத்திகள்

India

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Ms. Aishwarya and Ms. Saundarya, M.S. Subbulakshmi’s great grand daughters performed the "Maithreem Bhajatha.” pic.twitter.com/3MA8CLFdc5

English summary

S Aishwarya and S Saundarya, great-granddaughters of legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.