வறுமையில் வாடும் 'சோடா' கிராம மக்கள்.. குடும்பங்களை தத்தெடுக்க சூப்பர் ஏற்பாடு.. நீங்களும் உதவலாம்

English summary

These are difficult times. The outbreak of the pandemic has given us enough challenges. Coupled with this is the heatwave and the locust attacks, which has left several parts of the country reeling. Rural India needs our support as the villagers have been hit the hardest. The problem is no different at the Soda village in Rajasthan. The former Sarpanch of the Soda village, Chavvi Rajawat has come up with an innovative idea through which we are accorded an opportunity to adopt one family in the village.