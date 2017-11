நடிகர்கள் என்ற தகுதியால் மட்டுமே அரசியலுக்கு வரக் கூடாது என்பதே என் கருத்து: பிரகாஷ்ராஜ்

India

Mathi

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Look how they distort what u say..clarifying on and all. This is what I said on ACTORS. coming into politics IN today’s press meet ... pic.twitter.com/zLYvnhMpUK

English summary

Actor Prakash Raj said Film actors becoming leaders is a disaster for my country. But he clarify in his twitter page, Actors should not enter into politics only because they are popular. It’s a disaster. This is what I said on ACTORS.