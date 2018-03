திரிபுராவில் ஜெயித்த கையோடு லெனின் சிலையை அகற்றிய பாஜக

India

Siva

English summary

On Saturday, the Left that ruled Tripura for over 2 decades was defeated by the BJP. What followed was jubilation and celebrations by the BJP for whom this was a huge moral victory. At Belonia town in Tripura stood a statue of Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, better known as Lenin. Within 48 hours of the verdict in Tripura, BJP workers and supporters thronged the centre of College Square and brought down the Lenin statue that stood there for the past 5 years.