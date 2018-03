ஸோம்பிகளுக்கு எதிராக களம் இறங்கும் எலோன் மஸ்க்.. விற்பனைக்கு வந்த ஃப்ளேம் த்ரோவர் துப்பாக்கி

World

Shyamsundar

You’d need millions of zombies for a so-called “apocalypse” anyway. Where would I even get a factory big enough to make so many!?

When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!

English summary

Elon Musk in twitter says that ''When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!'' about his new product called flamethrower.