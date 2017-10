லாஸ்வேகாஸ் துப்பாக்கிச் சூட்டு சம்பவத்தில் பலி எண்ணிக்கை 59 ஆக உயர்வு- 527 பேர் படுகாயம்

World

Kalai Mathi

English summary

Las vegas attack: death toll increased as 59 and 527 people injured. IS terrorist taken responsibilty of this attack. Candlelight vigils are taking place across the state tonight.Students and staff at the University of Nevada have gathered to support victims of the mass shooting, while religious leaders and the Las Vegas mayor, Carolyn Goodman contributed in the mourning ceremony outside city hall.