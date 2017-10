ஐன்ஸ்டைனின் 100 ஆண்டுகால கண்டுபிடிப்பை உறுதி செய்த 3 இயற்பியல் விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு நோபல் பரிசு

World

Lakshmi Priya

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) a collaborative project with over 1,000 researchers from more than 20 countries. pic.twitter.com/dOjyKx2qUd

English summary

The 2017 NobelPrize in Physics is awarded to Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne for observation of gravitational waves which was invented by Albert Einstein before 100 years.