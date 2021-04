தூக்கி போட்டு அடிப்பேன் என செந்தில் பாலாஜியை மிரட்டிய அண்ணாமலை... பாய்ந்த கொலை மிரட்டல் வழக்கு

English summary

A case has been registered at the Aravakurichi police station on three counts, including threatening to kill BJP candidate Annamalai, on a complaint that he threatened to step on DMK candidate Senthil Balaji. Former IPS officer K Annamalai who is making his poll debut as BJP's candidate for Aravakurichi constituency issues warning to DMK cadres who attempt to incite violence, says he believes in Ahimsa and doesn't want to show his Karnataka face here.