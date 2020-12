சேலம் இரண்டடுக்கு மேம்பாலம் மூடல்.. ஏற்காடு சுற்றுலா தலங்கள் மூடப்பட்டன! பரபரக்கும் மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம்

English summary

Salem Commissioner of Police Senthilkumar has ordered a ban on vehicles on the two-lane flyover in Salem to prevent accidents in the New Year. Tourist places in and around Yercaud in Salem district have been closed. Yercaud attracts tourists not only from Tamil Nadu but also from other states and abroad. In this situation, due to the corona prevention measures, the tourist attraction has been closed for the last six months and recently opened and the number of tourists has increased.