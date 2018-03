புதுச்சேரி பட்ஜெட் இன்று தாக்கல்: சட்டசபைக்குள் நியமன எம்எல்ஏக்களுக்கு அனுமதி மறுப்பு- பதற்றம்

Tamilnadu

oi-Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

3 BJP MLAs V Saminathan , KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy, and setting aside the Assembly Speaker’s order against the nomination, the elated MLAs are waiting to enter the House today. The Puducherry assembly speaker V Vaithilingam denies mlas, the MLAs were dharna to before the assembly road.