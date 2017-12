அதிமுகவின் கோட்டையான ஆர்கே நகரில் இரட்டை இலையை தோற்கடிப்பாரா தினகரன்...

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

English summary

R K Nagar bypoll votes counting today, TTV Dinakaran has extended his lead in the ongoing counting of votes for bypoll to the RK Nagar constituency In the second round of counting Dinakaran was leading in RK Naggar. The counting of votes for the R K Nagar bypoll begin on today and the results are expected to be out by afternoon.