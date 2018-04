கொதிக்கும் காவிரி: தமிழக எல்லையில் கர்நாடக பேருந்துகள் தடுத்து நிறுத்தம்.. சோதனை சாவடி வெறிச்

Tamilnadu

oi-Hemavandhana

English summary

The police have stopped car buses in Tamil Nadu border as the Cauvery battles intensified. Coimbatore, which passes through Sathyamangalam, has been parked on the Karnataka state buses. All these buses have been blocked by police at the Thimphu checkpoint. Karnataka buses are being diverted through the Pulinjur checkpoint.