தாம்பரம்- கொல்லம் சிறப்பு ரயில்: செங்கோட்டை- புனலூர் இடையே 10 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு பிறகு ரயில் சேவை

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akhilan

English summary

Southern Railway has announced a pair of special trains no. 06027 Tambaram – Kollam special fare special will leave Tambaram at 5.30pm on March 30 and reach Kollam at 10.30am the next day. Train no. 06028 Kollam – Tambaram special fare special will leave Kollam at 1pm on March 31 and reach Tambaram at 5.05am the next day.