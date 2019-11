அவசர கால சீரியல் ஷூட்டிங்கில் எல்லாமே மாறிப் போச்சுங்க!

English summary

The daily serials in television shows are changing. Not just a serial, but a time when actors are very busy with many serials.During this time period, the actor had no time to tell the actresses by writing dialogues and telling them to write the paper in their hands and act passionately.There are no people to take that kind of Dialog Coffee Right. The one who writes, the only one in the hands, and the person who plays the scene is on the spot prompting and talking to the present.