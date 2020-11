குரு பெயர்ச்சி 2020 : உத்தமர் கோவில் சப்த குரு ஸ்தலத்தில் குரு பெயர்ச்சி விழா

English summary

In the Shiva temples, Guru Dakshinamoorthy can be seen in the gosht. Similarly, Guru Bhagavan will appear as one of the planets in the Navagrahas. You can visit him and come and worship him. In some temples, Navagraha Guru Bhagavan will appear in a private meeting. But in the same temple, there are seven Guru Sannidhi. The shrine of the seven gurus is located in the Uttamar Temple in Trichy.