நீண்ட நாட்களாக வேலை தேடிக்கொண்டிருப்பவர்களுக்கு சனி பெயர்ச்சி தரும் நற்செய்தி!

English summary

Saturn is one of the large planets and a slow moving one. At the microcosmic level, its planetary rays push one towards hard work and divine justice. The shift of Saturn from one house to another also affects its sade sati period which technically means a period of 7 and ½ years when Saturn affects three houses. The 12th house from the moon, the house where moon is placed and the second house from the moon ascendant are affected by a sade sati period. The natal astrology provides the permanent features of various aspects of life of the native These features are distributed over one’s life time through the Dasa/bukthi system. But the transit results of the planets finally modify the pattern of how it spans out.