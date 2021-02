தை அமாவாசை 2021: முன்னோர்களுக்கு தர்ப்பணம் தரும் போது இந்த தவறுகளை செய்து விடாதீர்கள்

English summary

Thai Amavasai Viratham and benefits, Thai Amavasai observed on the 11th. Tithi can pay homage to the ancestors throughout the day. The new moon is a day of fasting and worship for our departed ancestors. On that day, the hunger and thirst of our ancestors will increase, and to quench that hunger we have to drink black sesame water. The scriptures say that black sesame should not be borrowed from others when giving darpan to our ancestors.