திருவாதிரை திருவிழா : நெல்லையப்பர் கோவில், சுசீந்திரம் தாணுமாலயசாமி கோவில்களில் கோலாகல கொடியேற்றம்

English summary

The Arudra Darshan festival at the Nellaiyappar temple, also known as the Tamira Sabha, one of the panchayats where Lord Shiva danced, got off to a rousing start with the flag hoisting ceremony yesterday. The Thiruvathirai festival has started with the flag hoisting at the Thanumalayan Swami Temple in Kumari district. The event was attended by a large number of devotees and Swami darshan observed adequate social space.