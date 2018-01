நீண்ட நாட்களாக திருமணம் ஆகவில்லையா? திருவிடந்தைக்கு வந்தால் தை மாதத்தில் டும்.. டும்.. டும்

News

Sri Nithya Kalyana Perumal Temple is located at ‘Thiru Ida Venthai’ (Thiruvidanthai), South Chennai, state of Tamilnadu and also revered as one of the 108 Divya Desam temples, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Sri Nithya Kalyana Perumal temple is believed to be built by the Pallavas. The presiding deity of this Sri Nithya Kalyana Perumal Temple is Lord Sri Nithya Kalyana Perumal also called as Lord Sri Lakshmi Varaha Swamy (Lord Vishnu), who stands on an Adisesha. Goddess Komalavalli Nachiyaar, consort of Lord Sri Nithya Kalyana Perumal, is found on the left thigh of Lord Nithya Kalyana Perumal.