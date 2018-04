குழந்தைகளுக்கு நல்ல புத்தகங்களை வழங்கி புதனின் ஆசி பெறச் செய்யுங்கள்!

News

lekhaka-ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Since 1967, on or around Hans Christian Andersen's birthday, 2 April, International Children's Book Day (ICBD) is celebrated to inspire a love of reading and to call attention to children's books. Each year a different National Section of IBBY has the opportunity to be the international sponsor of ICBD. It decides upon a theme and invites a prominent author from the host country to write a message to the children of the world and a well-known illustrator to design a poster. These materials are used in different ways to promote books and reading. Many IBBY Sections promote ICBD through the media and organize activities in schools and public libraries. Often ICBD is linked to celebrations around children's books and other special events that may include encounters with authors and illustrators, writing competitions or announcements of book awards.