கடன் அடையனுமா? நோய் குணமாகனுமா? எதிரி தொல்லை நீங்கனுமா? கந்த ஷஷ்டி விரதமிருங்கள்!

English summary

Kantha Shasti Vratam or Upvaas is an important fast dedicated to Lord Muruga or Kartikeya. There are two Shastis in a Hindu lunar month. One Shasthi after Amavasya and another after Purnima (Pournami). The Shasti coming after Amavasya (new moon night) is the one meant for fasting for child birth. However if anyone have long chronic diseases, fasting on shasti viratham after pournami will help to cure the diseases. Lord Muruga is also known as Subramanian or Skanda or Kanda.