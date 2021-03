ஸ்ரீரங்கம் சேர்த்தி சேவை : கதவடைந்த தாயார்... சமாதானப்படுத்திய நம்பெருமாள் - தரிசித்த தம்பதியர்

English summary

Panguni Uthiram Serthi Sevai was celebrated in a grand manner at Srirangam. Debate between Namperumal and Ranganayaki Thayar is one of the highlights of the festival. Devotees in large numbers offered worship to Sri Namperumal and Sri Thaayar on the occasion of ‘Serthi Sevai’ at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.