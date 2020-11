திருச்செந்தூர் சூரசம்ஹாரமும் கந்த சஷ்டி புராண கதையும்

English summary

Murugapperuman slayed Surana who was standing in the form of a tree. It happened on the day of Waxing Sashti in the month of Ipasi. Mango is still not grown in the Thiruchendur area as it was destroyed by Suran Murugan in the form of mango. It became Kandasashti as the Surasamaharam was performed by Kandan on the aippasi Sashti Tithi.