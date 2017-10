இந்தியாவுக்கு வருகிறதா அமெரிக்காவின் டெஸ்லா எலெக்ட்ரிக் கார்?

Business

Shankar

English summary

Elan Musk would like to introduce Tesla cars in India. There are talks between Indian Government and Tesla for subsidies in import duty. As 100% import will be applicable in this case, there are less possibilities with the current import rules. Also, there is challenge of infrastructure for recharge and service in the country. However Elan Musk is keen in coming to India with his premium electric cars.