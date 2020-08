1.5 லட்சம் விநாயகரை தடையை மீறி வைப்போம் - இந்து முன்னணி காடேஸ்வரா சுப்ரமணியம்

English summary

Kadateswara Subramaniam, the state president of the Hindu Munnani said that the Hindu Munnani strongly condemned the ban imposed by the Tamil Nadu government on Ganesh Chaturthi 1.5 lakh Lord Ganesh idols will be placed across Tamilnadu he said. Why should security not be provided for the Chaturthi festival just like they provide it to TASMAC outlets he asks.