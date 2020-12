பொங்கல் பரிசு ரூ.2500 : அரசாணை வெளியிட்ட கையோடு திட்டத்தை தொடக்கி வைக்கும் முதல்வர் பழனிச்சாமி

English summary

The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order to give Rs. 2,500 as Pongal gift from January 4, 2021. 2.10 crore rice ration card holders will be given Rs. 2,500 and Pongal gift packs and 18,923 cards of Sri Lankan Tamils ​​will be paid. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniachchi will inaugurate the Pongal gift scheme this evening.