ரூ. 10 கோடி அபராதம் கட்ட பணம் கொடுத்த அந்த நால்வருக்கு நன்றி சொன்ன சசிகலா

English summary

Sasikala has thanked four relatives through lawyers who helped him pay the fine. Sasikala, who was convicted in an embezzlement case, was fined Rs. A fine of Rs 10 crore was imposed. The money was paid by Sasikala's lawyer Muthukum in the Bangalore Special Court. Mr. Pandian said the fine was paid by Palanivel brother-in-law of Ms. Sasikala; Vasantha Devi, Palanivel’s wife; and Hema wife of Sasikala’s nephew Dr. Venkatesh.Vivek Jayaraman the lawyer said.